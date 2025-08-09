Uncle shot by nephew over property dispute in Meerut
In Meerut's Lisadi Gate area, a 30-year-old man named Aslam was shot and killed by his nephew Subhan on Saturday morning, reportedly due to a long-standing family property dispute.
The attack happened as Aslam was walking home after dropping his daughters at school—Subhan fired at him from behind with a country-made pistol just 500 meters from their house.
Subhan fired at Aslam from behind
The entire murder was captured on CCTV, which helped police quickly identify Subhan.
Six hours later, officers arrested both Subhan and his accomplice Shadan after a brief chase where the duo even fired at police.
Both were injured during the arrest and are now in the hospital under police watch.
Subhan has confessed to killing Aslam over property issues, a fact confirmed by family members.
Aslam leaves behind his wife and two daughters; the case has left the local community shaken about rising violence over family disputes.