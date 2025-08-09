Uncle shot by nephew over property dispute in Meerut

Subhan fired at Aslam from behind

The entire murder was captured on CCTV, which helped police quickly identify Subhan.

Six hours later, officers arrested both Subhan and his accomplice Shadan after a brief chase where the duo even fired at police.

Both were injured during the arrest and are now in the hospital under police watch.

Subhan has confessed to killing Aslam over property issues, a fact confirmed by family members.

Aslam leaves behind his wife and two daughters; the case has left the local community shaken about rising violence over family disputes.