2 more suspects arrested in Bengaluru bus stand bomb scare India Aug 09, 2025

Bengaluru police have picked up two more suspects after finding explosive gelatin sticks and detonators left outside a toilet at the busy Kalasipalya bus stand.

The men, Shiva Kumar and Naveen from Kolar, are believed to have supplied these materials for illegal stone quarrying and well-digging.

Their arrest brings the total number of people caught in this case to five.