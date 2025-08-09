2 more suspects arrested in Bengaluru bus stand bomb scare
Bengaluru police have picked up two more suspects after finding explosive gelatin sticks and detonators left outside a toilet at the busy Kalasipalya bus stand.
The men, Shiva Kumar and Naveen from Kolar, are believed to have supplied these materials for illegal stone quarrying and well-digging.
Their arrest brings the total number of people caught in this case to five.
New suspects sold explosives for illegal work
The new suspects admitted they sold explosives for illegal work.
Earlier, three laborers were caught carrying six gelatin tubes and 12 detonators on a bus but ditched the bag at the station when they mistook staff uniforms for police.
Now, police are tracing where these banned explosives came from—possibly a neighboring state—and have registered a case under the Explosive Substances Act.