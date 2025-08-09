Next Article
Women's group in Assam opposes arms licenses to civilians
A women's group in Assam, Nari Nagarik Manch, is speaking out against the state's plan to give arms licenses to indigenous people in sensitive areas.
At their August 9 meeting in Guwahati, about 30 members agreed to protest the move through petitions and online campaigns.
Group wants government to strengthen official security forces
The group worries this policy could undo years of hard-won peace in Assam and make things less safe by fueling social tensions or even violence.
They're also concerned the rules for getting a license aren't clear enough, which could lead to misuse.
Instead of arming civilians, they want the government to focus on strengthening official security forces to keep everyone safe.