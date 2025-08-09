Next Article
Trump claims US helped India-Pakistan ceasefire; Air Chief Marshal reacts
Former US President Donald Trump recently said the US helped stop fighting between India and Pakistan.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh set the record straight, saying India made that decision on its own after Operation Sindoor—no outside help, just sticking to their own plans.
India called for a ceasefire after hitting its main goals
India called for a ceasefire only after hitting its main goals—over 70 air strikes in 72 hours seriously weakened Pakistan's air force and damaged five of their aircraft.
Even as talks started, India kept its military alert, making it clear the move was strategic—not because of any international pressure.