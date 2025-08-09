'Ideal Indian wife': MP HC praises woman in divorce case
The Madhya Pradesh High Court turned down a husband's divorce request, instead praising his wife for sticking by her in-laws even after he left her nearly 20 years ago.
The judges highlighted marriage as a "sacred, eternal and indissoluble union," and appreciated how she kept wearing symbols like Mangalsutra and Sindoor.
Woman represented Hindu ideal of Shakti, says bench
The bench described the woman as an "ideal Indian wife," saying she represented the Hindu ideal of Shakti—"not weak, but submissive and powerful in her endurance and grace."
They dismissed the husband's claims of cruelty as "shallow and hollow," emphasizing her quiet strength and commitment to marriage despite being abandoned.
Legal experts call it patriarchal, outdated
Legal experts aren't happy with the verdict, calling it outdated and patriarchal.
Some warn that glorifying endurance could pressure women to stay in unhappy marriages, clashing with modern ideas of equality and dignity.