South India's 1st telesurgery performed in Chennai
Big news for healthcare: On Friday, August 8, 2025, doctors in Salem performed South India's first telesurgery on a patient in Chennai—without ever being in the same room.
Using advanced robotic tech, Dr. Parimuthukumar led a 90-minute hernia operation completely remotely, marking a huge step forward for medicine in the region.
Teamwork and tech for the win
Pulling off this surgery took serious teamwork between Dr. Parimuthukumar and a crew of surgeons and tech specialists based in Chennai.
Their smooth coordination made the whole thing possible—and safe.
ASI-TN chairman P. Sundarraj described it as a significant event for local healthcare, showing how remote surgeries could make expert care more accessible to everyone.