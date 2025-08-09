Vrindavan widows to tie 1,001 rakhis to PM Modi India Aug 09, 2025

Four widows from Vrindavan visited PM Modi in Delhi to tie 1,001 handmade rakhis as part of a tradition led by Sulabh International's Widows Welfare Programme.

The rakhis, crafted over two weeks at Maa Sharda Ashram, are meant to bring comfort and dignity to widowed women.