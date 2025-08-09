Next Article
Vrindavan widows to tie 1,001 rakhis to PM Modi
Four widows from Vrindavan visited PM Modi in Delhi to tie 1,001 handmade rakhis as part of a tradition led by Sulabh International's Widows Welfare Programme.
The rakhis, crafted over two weeks at Maa Sharda Ashram, are meant to bring comfort and dignity to widowed women.
Rakhis blend tradition with personal touch
These special rakhis feature images of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and even PM Modi himself—blending tradition with a personal touch.
Sulabh International's president says the ritual helps widows feel seen and valued.
'All these rakhis are filled with our love'
Before heading to Delhi, the widows gathered for blessings and support from their community.
Manu Ghosh, 81, summed up the spirit: "All these rakhis are filled with our love."