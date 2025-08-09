Next Article
Patna hospital murder: 4 out of 5 shooters arrested
Bihar Police just picked up two more suspects after Chandan Mishra was shot dead inside a Patna hospital last month.
The latest arrests—Vijaykant Pandey, reportedly a known shooter, and Rajesh Yadav, who allegedly supplied the weapons—both come from Buxar district.
With these two in custody, four out of five accused shooters have now been caught.
Police also seized heroin during the arrests
Thanks to Yadav's confession, police also discovered 190gm of heroin.
Alongside Pandey and Yadav, three other shooters are already behind bars.
Several associates linked to the main accused have been detained as well, but one shooter is still on the run.
Police say they're not letting up until everyone involved is brought in.