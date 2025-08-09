Indian Railways to cancel, partially terminate several major trains: Details
Heads up if you're traveling by train soon: Indian Railways is canceling and partially terminating several major trains between August 18 and early September 2025 for important track maintenance, especially in the Chakradharpur division.
Make sure to double-check your train's real-time status before heading out so you don't get caught off guard.
Check out the list of affected trains
Trains like Hatia-Jharsuguda MEMU Express (August 18-September 10) and Charlapalli-Darbhanga Express (August 26 & September 9) will be fully canceled.
Others—including Visakhapatnam-Banaras, Hyderabad-Raxaul, Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur, Malda Town-Surat, and Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Express—are also canceled on select dates.
Some services like the Gorakhpur-Sambalpur Express will only run part of their route on certain days.
Plan your journey accordingly
If you've got travel plans, these changes could mess with your schedule.
Staying updated can save you a lot of last-minute stress!