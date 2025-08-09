Next Article
Watch: Girl singing India's national anthem in school uniform
A video of a schoolgirl from Arunachal Pradesh singing 'Jana Gana Mana' is going viral just before Independence Day.
Shared on X by user "Mutchu4," the clip has already racked up nearly 400K views.
The girl stands in her school uniform, singing the anthem with genuine respect.
Netizens are all praise for her
People online are loving the video for its pure vibe and patriotic spirit.
Many say her heartfelt performance really captures what India's all about, especially as we get ready to celebrate 79 years since independence from British rule.