Modi to lay foundation for new Vande Bharat trains tomorrow

PM to also inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's new Yellow Line

Modi will also open Bengaluru's new Yellow Metro Line, riding it himself from RV Road to Electronic City.

The line stretches 19km with 16 stations and cost ₹7,160 crore.

Plus, he'll lay foundation stones for Metro Phase-3—a huge expansion adding 44km and 31 stations—to help keep up with the city's rapid growth and daily commute needs.