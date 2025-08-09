Next Article
Modi to lay foundation for new Vande Bharat trains tomorrow
On August 10, Prime Minister Modi is heading to Bengaluru to kick off some major infrastructure projects.
He'll flag off three new Vande Bharat Express trains from KSR Railway Station—these should make travel around the region faster and easier, while also likely giving the local economy a boost.
PM to also inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's new Yellow Line
Modi will also open Bengaluru's new Yellow Metro Line, riding it himself from RV Road to Electronic City.
The line stretches 19km with 16 stations and cost ₹7,160 crore.
Plus, he'll lay foundation stones for Metro Phase-3—a huge expansion adding 44km and 31 stations—to help keep up with the city's rapid growth and daily commute needs.