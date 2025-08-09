IAS officer files harassment complaint against husband India Aug 09, 2025

Chaitra V, an IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, has filed a harassment complaint against her husband's business partner, Naren Raj.

She says the trouble began after their hotel business ran into losses—Raj allegedly pressured her to set up meetings with big hotel entrepreneurs and started mentally harassing her when she refused.

The police have officially registered her complaint and are looking into the matter.