IAS officer files harassment complaint against husband
Chaitra V, an IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh, has filed a harassment complaint against her husband's business partner, Naren Raj.
She says the trouble began after their hotel business ran into losses—Raj allegedly pressured her to set up meetings with big hotel entrepreneurs and started mentally harassing her when she refused.
The police have officially registered her complaint and are looking into the matter.
Police are currently gathering evidence
Right now, police are collecting evidence and talking to everyone involved to get a clearer picture of how this has affected Chaitra's work and personal life.
Any further action will depend on what comes out of the investigation.