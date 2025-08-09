Odisha CM transfers ₹5,000cr to 1 crore women under Subhadra India Aug 09, 2025

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed the third installment under the Subhadra Scheme—a big move to support women across the state.

At a launch event in Jeypore, he rolled out ₹5,000 crore directly to one crore women through bank transfers.

This initiative was first announced by PM Modi last year and is all about boosting financial independence for women.