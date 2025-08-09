Next Article
Odisha CM transfers ₹5,000cr to 1 crore women under Subhadra
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi distributed the third installment under the Subhadra Scheme—a big move to support women across the state.
At a launch event in Jeypore, he rolled out ₹5,000 crore directly to one crore women through bank transfers.
This initiative was first announced by PM Modi last year and is all about boosting financial independence for women.
Who is eligible for the scheme?
Eligible women aged 21-60 can get ₹50,000 spread over five years—no strings attached.
The plan is to reach one crore women, making it one of Odisha's largest programs for women's empowerment.