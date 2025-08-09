Kerala launches Suraksha Mitram program to protect students in schools

The program aims to make schools safer for kids

These help boxes give kids a way to speak up safely, and headmasters will check them every week.

Teachers are also getting trained to spot signs of trouble and build trust with students, so no one feels alone.

Plus, the program brings together experts from different departments—like health and child development—to make sure support is there when it's needed most.

The goal? To make schools safer and ensure every student has someone looking out for them.