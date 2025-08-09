Next Article
Kerala launches Suraksha Mitram program to protect students in schools
Kerala just rolled out "Suraksha Mitram," a new program to help keep students safe after a recent abuse case at an Alappuzha school.
Now, every school will have a confidential "help box" where students can drop notes if they're facing any kind of abuse or harassment—no names needed.
The program aims to make schools safer for kids
These help boxes give kids a way to speak up safely, and headmasters will check them every week.
Teachers are also getting trained to spot signs of trouble and build trust with students, so no one feels alone.
Plus, the program brings together experts from different departments—like health and child development—to make sure support is there when it's needed most.
The goal? To make schools safer and ensure every student has someone looking out for them.