Next Article
Mumbai airport chaos: Check-in systems crash, flights delayed
Mumbai's main airport faced major flight delays on Saturday when a third-party network glitch took down airline check-in systems, including Air India's—right in the middle of the Raksha Bandhan rush.
With more travelers than usual because of the festival, things got hectic fast.
Air India says systems are back up
Air India says their systems are up and running again, but warned that a few flights might still be late as everything gets back to normal.
If you're flying out soon, double-check your flight status before heading to the airport—just to be safe.