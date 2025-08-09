J&K Police, security forces raid 36 houses linked to militants
Just days before Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces raided over three dozen houses in Kishtwar district linked to militants and their associates.
The operation conducted on August 8 aimed to disrupt terror networks crossing over from Pakistan, especially those smuggling weapons into the region.
Raid part of bigger push for peace in Chenab Valley
The raids focused on homes connected to known militants—including 26 belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Mohammad Amin Bhat (aka Jehangir Saroori), active since the '90s.
Similar searches happened in Doda district too, all part of a bigger push for peace in Chenab Valley.
No arrests or seizures yet, but police are digging deeper into sleeper cells supporting terrorism—especially those tied to suspects based in Pakistan.