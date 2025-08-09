J&K Police, security forces raid 36 houses linked to militants

Raid part of bigger push for peace in Chenab Valley

The raids focused on homes connected to known militants—including 26 belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Mohammad Amin Bhat (aka Jehangir Saroori), active since the '90s.

Similar searches happened in Doda district too, all part of a bigger push for peace in Chenab Valley.

No arrests or seizures yet, but police are digging deeper into sleeper cells supporting terrorism—especially those tied to suspects based in Pakistan.