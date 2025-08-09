Bridge collapse victim declared dead after 30 days India Aug 09, 2025

The Gambhira Bridge in Vadodara, Gujarat, collapsed on July 9, taking the lives of 21 people.

Among them was Vikramsinh Padhiyar, who had taken an unusual route with his cousin that day.

Despite days of rescue efforts using sonar and underwater searches, his body hasn't been found.

Authorities have declared him deceased and provided compensation to his family.