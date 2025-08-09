Next Article
Bridge collapse victim declared dead after 30 days
The Gambhira Bridge in Vadodara, Gujarat, collapsed on July 9, taking the lives of 21 people.
Among them was Vikramsinh Padhiyar, who had taken an unusual route with his cousin that day.
Despite days of rescue efforts using sonar and underwater searches, his body hasn't been found.
Authorities have declared him deceased and provided compensation to his family.
Family devastated by loss
Vikramsinh was a young dad from Vadodara with a one-year-old daughter named Nirali. He usually didn't use the bridge but ended up there after an unplanned stay at his aunt's house.
His father called the loss sudden and heartbreaking.
The tragedy has led to statewide bridge inspections and suspension of officials responsible for maintenance.