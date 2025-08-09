Shahjahanpur man helps wife marry her lover after 15 years India Aug 09, 2025

In Shahjahanpur, UP, a man named Manoj made headlines by helping his wife Ruby marry her lover, Kaushal, after 15 years of marriage and two kids together.

When Ruby's affair came to light and she insisted on leaving, Manoj agreed to the separation.

The couple signed a formal agreement—witnessed by relatives—and even submitted it to the police.