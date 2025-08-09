Next Article
Shahjahanpur man helps wife marry her lover after 15 years
In Shahjahanpur, UP, a man named Manoj made headlines by helping his wife Ruby marry her lover, Kaushal, after 15 years of marriage and two kids together.
When Ruby's affair came to light and she insisted on leaving, Manoj agreed to the separation.
The couple signed a formal agreement—witnessed by relatives—and even submitted it to the police.
Avoided drama, set an example
It's not every day you see a breakup handled with this much maturity and paperwork.
Manoj's calm approach avoided drama and set an example for handling tough situations respectfully.
For anyone who thinks relationships can only end in conflict, this story shows another way forward.