YouTuber Drew Binsky stranded in Himachal due to landslides
Popular travel YouTuber Drew Binsky is currently stranded in Himachal Pradesh after heavy monsoon rains triggered a series of landslides.
He posted a video mentioning there were about 20 landslides within just 16.09km—leaving vehicles stuck and roads dangerously blocked by falling rocks and rising river levels.
Situation in Himachal Pradesh
Binsky's journey highlights just how intense this year's monsoon has been for Himachal Pradesh.
Nearly 400 roads are blocked, power supplies have taken a hit, and 208 people have lost their lives since June.
If you're traveling or know someone in the region, it's a tough situation with safety and connectivity both badly affected.