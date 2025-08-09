Next Article
Sri Lankan Navy detains 7 more fishermen, total 61 arrested
Seven fishermen from Rameswaram were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 9 for allegedly crossing the maritime border while fishing.
They were part of a group already facing a tough fishing ban, bringing the total number of local fishermen arrested recently to 61.
TNCC president urges Indian, Sri Lankan fishermen to talk
These repeated arrests have sparked strong reactions in Tamil Nadu, with Congress leaders calling out the central government for not stepping in.
TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai urged both countries to talk things out and suggested that direct discussions between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen could help keep everyone safer at sea.