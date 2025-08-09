Next Article
DRDO chief reveals how desi tech helped in 'Operation Sindoor'
DRDO chairman Samir Kamat just shared some behind-the-scenes details on "Operation Sindoor," a military move that put India's homegrown defense tech to the test against targets in Pakistan.
He called it proof of how far India's own technology and strategy have come.
Kamat on tech, IAF performance
The operation was powered by the BrahMos missile and advanced air defense systems like Akash and MR-SAM, all made in India.
Kamat described it as a "declaration" of India's ability to protect its borders with its own systems.
The Indian Air Force made headlines too, taking down five Pakistani fighter jets—India's biggest surface-to-air win so far—thanks to these new technologies and smart coordination.