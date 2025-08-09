DRDO chief reveals how desi tech helped in 'Operation Sindoor'

Kamat on tech, IAF performance

The operation was powered by the BrahMos missile and advanced air defense systems like Akash and MR-SAM, all made in India.

Kamat described it as a "declaration" of India's ability to protect its borders with its own systems.

The Indian Air Force made headlines too, taking down five Pakistani fighter jets—India's biggest surface-to-air win so far—thanks to these new technologies and smart coordination.