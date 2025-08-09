First-ever freight train arrives in Kashmir, linking Valley to rail network

The new route opens up the Banihal-Katra stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), which includes some seriously impressive bridges—like the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River and India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over Anji Khad. Navigating tough Himalayan terrain, this line is a major upgrade for travel and trade.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this connection will cut costs and help Kashmiri products like apples and handicrafts reach bigger markets year-round—even in winters when roads often shut down.

He emphasized that the new rail link will provide reliable transport for goods throughout the year, bringing Kashmir closer to the rest of India's economy.