Madhya Pradesh school uses Islamic references in Hindi charts
A school in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, is being investigated after it handed out Hindi alphabet charts that used Islamic references—like 'Ka' for Kaba, 'Ma' for Masjid, and 'Na' for Namaz.
The mix-up sparked protests from a student group and led to police stepping in to keep things calm.
Charts meant for madrasas, says principal
District officials are checking if any rules were broken by sharing these charts.
The principal explained that these materials were actually meant for madrasas and ended up at the school by accident because of a supplier's error.
She added, "Only a few such books reached students due to the supplier's error," and said they're working to fix the issue.