PM to open UER-2, Dwarka Expressway section on August 16

UER-2 will connect Delhi with Gurugram, Manesar, and beyond

UER-2 is a four-to-six lane, ₹8,000 crore expressway connecting key spots like Alipur, Mundka, Najafgarh, and Dwarka—all the way to Mahipalpur.

It links major highways and even connects with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Once fully up (within 10 days of opening), it should cut traffic jams, save fuel, and make zipping around NCR cities like Gurugram or Panipat way easier.

If you're tired of long rides or endless jams in Delhi-NCR, this is pretty great news.