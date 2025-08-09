PM to open UER-2, Dwarka Expressway section on August 16
On August 16, PM Modi will open the new Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) and the Dwarka Expressway section in Delhi.
These projects are set to shrink your commute between Noida and IGI Airport from over two hours down to just 20 minutes.
The launch event near Dwarka will see big names like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
UER-2 will connect Delhi with Gurugram, Manesar, and beyond
UER-2 is a four-to-six lane, ₹8,000 crore expressway connecting key spots like Alipur, Mundka, Najafgarh, and Dwarka—all the way to Mahipalpur.
It links major highways and even connects with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
Once fully up (within 10 days of opening), it should cut traffic jams, save fuel, and make zipping around NCR cities like Gurugram or Panipat way easier.
If you're tired of long rides or endless jams in Delhi-NCR, this is pretty great news.