Tech takes the lead in Uttarkashi mudslide rescue efforts

After a huge mudslide buried Dharali village in Uttarkashi, rescue teams are turning to advanced tech to find people trapped under thick layers of mud and debris. With damaged roads and tough terrain slowing down traditional searches, these gadgets are proving to be essential.

GPR, VLC are proving essential for locating survivors Rescuers are using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to spot where people might be buried by sending radio waves into the ground and picking up what bounces back.

They've also got Victim Locating Cameras (VLC), which can slip into tiny gaps, show live video, and even let rescuers talk directly to anyone stuck below.

Thermal imaging cameras are another game-changer Thermal imaging cameras are another game-changer—they pick up body heat through mud or darkness, turning it into images that help teams quickly pinpoint survivors.