Next Article
Himachali brothers married to same woman; here's what they said
Pradeep and Kapil Negi, brothers from Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe, are in the spotlight after marrying the same woman, Sunita, following their community's "joridar pratha."
The weddings took place in July with both families' consent.
Despite facing criticism online, the brothers say their marriage honors tradition and was a personal choice.
We aren't looking for fame, clarified the brothers
Taking to Facebook, Pradeep and Kapil urged people to respect cultural differences instead of judging.
Pradeep pointed out that negative comments hurt not just them but broader social values.
The brothers also thanked supporters and clarified they weren't looking for fame—just wanting to celebrate their roots and strengthen family bonds.