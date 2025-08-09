Himachali brothers married to same woman; here's what they said India Aug 09, 2025

Pradeep and Kapil Negi, brothers from Himachal Pradesh's Hatti tribe, are in the spotlight after marrying the same woman, Sunita, following their community's "joridar pratha."

The weddings took place in July with both families' consent.

Despite facing criticism online, the brothers say their marriage honors tradition and was a personal choice.