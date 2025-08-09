Next Article
Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, 1 injured in firecracker unit blast
A deadly explosion at an illegal firecrackers unit in Vijayakarisalkulam, Tamil Nadu, took the lives of three people on Saturday morning and left one person injured.
The blast happened while a small group was making firecrackers at a local residence.
CM Stalin announces compensation
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin shared his condolences and announced ₹4 lakh compensation for each victim's family, plus ₹1 lakh for the injured.
Fire and rescue teams responded quickly, and police are investigating as officials try to figure out who's responsible.
The injured person is getting treatment at Sivakasi Government Hospital.