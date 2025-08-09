Next Article
Kolkata: Protest on medical student's murder-rape anniversary turns violent
A protest in Kolkata marking the anniversary of an RG Kar Medical College student's rape and murder got heated on Saturday, as demonstrators clashed with police while marching toward the Bengal Secretariat.
Led by BJP leaders, protesters demanded justice for the victim.
In the chaos, her mother was hurt and her traditional bangle was broken.
Protest pushes for Mamata Banerjee's resignation
Called "Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan," the rally also pushed for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign over concerns about women's safety in West Bengal.
Protesters broke through barricades despite police warnings, leading to baton charges and stone-pelting at Park Street crossing—putting a spotlight back on unresolved issues around justice and public safety in the city.