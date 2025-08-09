IIT-Kharagpur appoints 1st-ever Dean of Students's Well-Being

The institute is revamping its counseling center into 'Sarth'

With over 16,000 students spread across 21 hostels, stress and mental health are big concerns.

The institute is stepping up—revamping its counseling center into 'Sarth' for private therapy, launching 24/7 online help through YourDost, and even rolling out an AI tool to monitor emotional well-being.

Chakraborty's job is all about reaching out to students and making sure no one slips through the cracks.