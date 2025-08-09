IIT-Kharagpur appoints 1st-ever Dean of Students's Well-Being
"IIT-Kharagpur has just named Professor Arun Chakraborty as its first-ever Dean of Students's Well-Being. This new position was created after four student suicides since January, highlighting the urgent need for better mental health support on campus."
The institute is revamping its counseling center into 'Sarth'
With over 16,000 students spread across 21 hostels, stress and mental health are big concerns.
The institute is stepping up—revamping its counseling center into 'Sarth' for private therapy, launching 24/7 online help through YourDost, and even rolling out an AI tool to monitor emotional well-being.
Chakraborty's job is all about reaching out to students and making sure no one slips through the cracks.
Major shift for IIT-Kharagpur
This new dean role is focused only on students' psychological health and emotional support—separate from academic or admin duties.
It's a major shift for IIT-Kharagpur, showing they're taking student well-being seriously and trying to create a more supportive campus environment.