CBSE to release Class 10 seconds exam results expected in June 2026
India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is about to release the results for the Class 10 seconds board exams, held in May 2026.
This year's new system gave students two shots, one regular and one optional, to boost their scores or clear any subjects they missed the first time.
Check Class 10 results online
You can check your results online using your roll number and admit card details on the official CBSE websites.
A provisional mark sheet will be out right away, with official scorecards following later.
Plus, digital mark sheets will likely be available on DigiLocker, so keep your admit card handy and stay tuned for updates from CBSE.