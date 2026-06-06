CBSE's on-screen marking used outdated certificates, exposing student data risks India Jun 06, 2026

CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) platform, which was accepted as safe to process close to 10 million student answer scripts and used for evaluating answer books plus post-result services, has landed in trouble for running on outdated and irrelevant cybersecurity certificates.

The board used two certificates from a tech vendor, one meant for a different university and another covering a temporary application version tested against BPUT's exam domain and a pre-production staging URL, which shouldn't have been used for actual student data.

This slip-up is raising serious questions about how well student information was protected.