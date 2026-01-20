CCPA fines e-commerce giants ₹44L for illegal walkie-talkie sales India Jan 20, 2026

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) just hit Meesho, Flipkart, Amazon, and Meta with fines of ₹10 lakh each (₹40 lakh in total for those four), while four other entities — Chimiya, JioMart, Talk Pro and MaskMan Toys — were fined ₹1 lakh each, bringing the overall penalties to ₹44 lakh for selling walkie-talkies without proper government approval.

Turns out, these platforms hosted listings that lacked mandatory disclosures about Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Equipment Type Approval (ETA) and operating frequency for numerous products, and some devices were sold without requisite statutory approvals.