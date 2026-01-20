Cebu landfill landslide: 36 lives lost in tragic collapse
A massive landslide hit the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City on January 8, when a huge garbage mound gave way, affecting around 110 employees, some of whom were buried or trapped.
After 10 days of searching, the death toll has reached 36, with the last victim found on January 18.
The disaster has left families and rescue teams shaken.
What triggered it—and what happens now?
The collapse has been linked to heavy rain and waterlogged ground, and investigators are examining whether a nearby road may have contributed to instability.
Methane gas from the trash added even more danger for those trapped.
In response, authorities have ordered all landfill operations to stop while they investigate.
Rescue risks: Volunteer responder also dies
Sadly, a 50-year-old volunteer who helped with rescue efforts passed away from septic shock after developing a foot blister at the site.
This loss highlights just how tough and risky these rescue missions can be for everyone involved.