Census 2027: Enumerators to use mobile apps, ID cards mandatory India Mar 26, 2026

Census 2027 is gearing up with fresh guidelines from Registrar General Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan.

Enumerators will need to visit every household (even if it takes a few tries), use mobile apps for data entry, carry ID cards, and assign numbers to buildings.

The focus is on accuracy and treating everyone with respect.