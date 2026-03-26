Census 2027: Enumerators to use mobile apps, ID cards mandatory
India
Census 2027 is gearing up with fresh guidelines from Registrar General Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan.
Enumerators will need to visit every household (even if it takes a few tries), use mobile apps for data entry, carry ID cards, and assign numbers to buildings.
The focus is on accuracy and treating everyone with respect.
Transgender representation and penalties for misconduct
Anyone skipping duties or acting improperly could face up to three years in jail and fines under the Census Act.
This time, households headed by transgender people will also be officially counted, a step toward better representation.
The process starts April 1, 2026, with all counting wrapped up by March 1, 2027.