CJP protest: Centre, Delhi Police defend curbs on October 10
What's the story
The central government and the Delhi Police have defended their actions during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on October 10. They filed affidavits in the Supreme Court, justifying internet restrictions in parts of central Delhi, denying that it disobeyed the court's directions. Offering an unconditional apology to the court, the Centre said suspending mobile internet services was a necessary measure "having regard to the magnitude of the situation and the need to prevent any disturbance of public order."
Court intervention
Supreme Court's intervention on October 9
The Supreme Court had intervened in the matter of public transport restrictions prior to the protest on October 9.
The court ordered authorities to ensure Delhi Metro trains and other trains entering the capital were not completely restricted while allowing regulation for public order.
However, a contempt petition was subsequently filed alleging non-compliance with these directions.
Affidavit details
Centre's stand on internet suspension
In its counter-affidavit, the Centre on Wednesday said internet services were suspended from 10:00pm on October 9 to 10:00pm on October 10 in a four-kilometer radius around Raisina Hill.
It said only cellular internet services remained suspended, not non-cellular internet services or telecommunication services such as WiFi and broadband.
The Centre also cited past experiences from July 20 as justification for its actions and sought relief from contempt proceedings against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.
Police defense
Permission for CJP protest was denied
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar also filed a separate affidavit defending the denial of permission for the CJP protest, citing previous incidents of violence and mob behavior.
"The police force cannot permit any organization to disrupt law and order... if that organization was allegedly linked to incidents of mob violence, damage to property, and injuries to people during the July 20 protest."
The affidavit further maintained that taking the protesters into preventive custody was necessary for maintaining law and order.
Past incidents
Police sought dismissal of contempt notice issued by SC
The affidavit also highlighted that during the July 20 protests, over 30,000 people turned up instead of the promised 1,000.
It also referred to previous protests on October 6-8, when buses used to transport detained protesters were vandalized.
The police further claimed that the CJP had only given notice for a protest at Jantar Mantar without applying for permission for the October 10 protest.
They maintained restrictions on metro services were precautionary measures affecting only about 15% of the network.