CGBSE to announce Class 10 and 12 results today 2:30pm
India
Big day for Chhattisgarh students: CGBSE is announcing Class 10 and 12 board results today at 2:30pm with School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav making it official.
You can check your scores on cgbse.nic.in or cg.results.nic.in, and if those get crowded, the NDTV result checker is a handy backup.
Check results on cgbse.nic.in or Digilocker
Just head to cgbse.nic.in, find the result link, punch in your roll number, and download your mark sheet for safekeeping.
This year saw around 3.21 lakh students take the Class 10 exams and about 2.45 lakh sit for Class 12, with a passing mark set at 33%.
If the main sites are slow, you've got alternatives like results.cg.nic.in, Digilocker to get your scores without the wait.