CGBSE to announce Class 10 and 12 results today 2:30pm

Check results on cgbse.nic.in or Digilocker

Just head to cgbse.nic.in, find the result link, punch in your roll number, and download your mark sheet for safekeeping.

This year saw around 3.21 lakh students take the Class 10 exams and about 2.45 lakh sit for Class 12, with a passing mark set at 33%.

If the main sites are slow, you've got alternatives like results.cg.nic.in, Digilocker to get your scores without the wait.