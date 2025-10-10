Chadchan ₹21cr heist: Mastermind arrested, 9kg gold & ₹86 lakh

Robbers got away in a stolen car

The robbers sped off in a stolen car with fake plates, heading to Maharashtra.

Police launched a huge manhunt and managed to arrest three suspects from Bihar and one key planner from Maharashtra (whose name is still under wraps).

Along the way, their getaway car crashed, and locals found over 9kg of gold and nearly ₹86 lakh abandoned from the car, a bag on a house roof, and from locals.

Seven special police teams are still searching for two more people linked to this high-stakes heist.