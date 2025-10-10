Chadchan ₹21cr heist: Mastermind arrested, 9kg gold & ₹86 lakh
Remember that wild bank robbery in Chadchan, Karnataka in September 2024?
Three masked men stormed into an SBI branch, tied up the staff at gunpoint, and made off with ₹1 crore in cash plus 20kg of gold—altogether worth ₹21 crore.
Within weeks of the crime, the main mastermind behind it all has been arrested.
Robbers got away in a stolen car
The robbers sped off in a stolen car with fake plates, heading to Maharashtra.
Police launched a huge manhunt and managed to arrest three suspects from Bihar and one key planner from Maharashtra (whose name is still under wraps).
Along the way, their getaway car crashed, and locals found over 9kg of gold and nearly ₹86 lakh abandoned from the car, a bag on a house roof, and from locals.
Seven special police teams are still searching for two more people linked to this high-stakes heist.