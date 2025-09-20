Next Article
Chamoli landslide: 7 dead, 12 injured; CM announces ex gratia
India
Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been hit by severe flooding and landslides after heavy rains, leaving seven people dead, 12 injured, and two still missing.
More than 40 houses in villages including Kuntari Laga Phali, Kuntari Laga Sarpani, and Dhurma have been damaged, with many destroyed.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits affected area
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected area on Saturday to meet residents, offer condolences, and promise full state support.
He asked officials to quickly restore power and water supplies and make sure relief materials reach everyone in need.
Dhami also stopped at the Dhari Devi temple for a prayer, hoping for better days ahead for the community.