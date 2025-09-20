Bihar: 2 dead, over 70 ill in diarrhea outbreak

Darbhanga Civil Surgeon Arun Kumar said a special medical camp has been established in the village to tackle the outbreak. "Those whose condition has worsened considerably have been admitted to Sadar hospital and Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)," he said. The health department official assured that the situation would be brought under control soon with adequate supplies of antibiotics and disinfectants at the camp.

Hospital preparations

Health department's round-the-clock efforts to control outbreak

To prepare for any eventuality, extra beds have been arranged at both Sadar Hospital and DMCH. A team of doctors has also been deployed to provide immediate medical assistance to those affected by the outbreak. The health department is working around the clock to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to control this public health crisis in Bihar's Darbhanga district.