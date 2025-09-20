Manipur government to give financial aid to slain jawans' families India Sep 20, 2025

After a deadly ambush on September 19 in Bishnupur district, Manipur is stepping up to support Assam Rifles personnel and their families.

The government will give ₹5 lakh each to the families of the two jawans who lost their lives, and ₹2 lakh each to those injured in the attack.