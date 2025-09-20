Next Article
Manipur government to give financial aid to slain jawans' families
After a deadly ambush on September 19 in Bishnupur district, Manipur is stepping up to support Assam Rifles personnel and their families.
The government will give ₹5 lakh each to the families of the two jawans who lost their lives, and ₹2 lakh each to those injured in the attack.
Home Commissioner's statement on attack
Home Commissioner N Ashok Kumar called the attack a "cowardly act" and shared heartfelt condolences with the affected families.
He also promised that those injured will get all necessary treatment and rehabilitation, showing that the government stands by its security forces beyond just financial help.