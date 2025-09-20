Railways reduces bottled water prices: Here's how much you'll save

New rates apply to other IRCTC-approved brands too

These new rates aren't just for 'Rail Neer'—they'll apply to other IRCTC-approved water brands at stations and on trains too.

The move follows simplified GST tax slabs (now just 5% and 18%) designed to boost consumption and help businesses comply more easily.

Earlier in July, Indian Railways also tweaked fares: AC tickets went up slightly, but suburban and monthly passes stayed the same so regular commuters aren't hit with extra costs.