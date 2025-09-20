Railways reduces bottled water prices: Here's how much you'll save
Good news for train travelers—starting September 22, Indian Railways is making bottled water a bit more affordable.
'Rail Neer' one-liter bottles will now cost ₹14 instead of ₹15, and the 500ml size drops to ₹9 from ₹10.
The Railway Ministry says this price cut is thanks to recent GST reforms meant to make things easier on passengers' wallets.
New rates apply to other IRCTC-approved brands too
These new rates aren't just for 'Rail Neer'—they'll apply to other IRCTC-approved water brands at stations and on trains too.
The move follows simplified GST tax slabs (now just 5% and 18%) designed to boost consumption and help businesses comply more easily.
Earlier in July, Indian Railways also tweaked fares: AC tickets went up slightly, but suburban and monthly passes stayed the same so regular commuters aren't hit with extra costs.