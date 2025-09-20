Next Article
IIT Kharagpur: PhD scholar found dead in locked room
India
Harshkumar Pandey, a 27-year-old Mechanical Engineering PhD student from Jharkhand, was found dead in his locked hostel room at IIT Kharagpur after his father couldn't reach him and alerted campus security.
This marks the sixth unnatural death at the institute this year, raising fresh worries about campus well-being.
Response to rising deaths
Pandey's passing is part of a troubling pattern. In response, IIT Kharagpur launched mental health initiatives like the SETU app and Mother Campus program after June 23.
On September 10, Director Suman Chakraborty joined a torchlight procession for World Suicide Prevention Day.
Students can reach out to helplines like Vandrevala Foundation (9999666555) or TISS iCall (022-25521111) for confidential support.