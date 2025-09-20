IIT Kharagpur: PhD scholar found dead in locked room India Sep 20, 2025

Harshkumar Pandey, a 27-year-old Mechanical Engineering PhD student from Jharkhand, was found dead in his locked hostel room at IIT Kharagpur after his father couldn't reach him and alerted campus security.

This marks the sixth unnatural death at the institute this year, raising fresh worries about campus well-being.