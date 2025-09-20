Railways to make your train journey cheaper from September 22

Price update for all packaged water brands

This move comes after a recent GST rate cut, with Railways aiming to pass those savings straight to passengers.

The Railway Board has asked all stations and trains to update their prices for Rail Neer and other packaged water brands.

Launched back in 2003 by IRCTC to offer safe drinking water on trains like Rajdhani and Shatabdi, this price tweak is part of making travel just a little more affordable for everyone.