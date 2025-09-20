Next Article
Man fires gun at mall after argument with security personnel
India
A regular Saturday night at Palassio Mall in Lucknow took a wild turn when an argument between a group of youngsters and security personnel ended with one of them firing a licensed revolver into the air.
The shot caused some panic, but thankfully, no one was injured.
Police investigating incident
Police quickly stepped in and detained four people from the group, including the man who fired the gun and a woman with them.
The weapon has been confiscated, and officers are now investigating the incident.