Bihar diarrhea outbreak claims 2 lives, over 70 ill
India
In Sara Mohanpur village, Darbhanga (Bihar), a sudden diarrhea outbreak has taken two lives and left more than 70 people ill—most cases popping up just in the last couple of days.
The illness started with children and spread fast.
A special medical camp is now running in the village to help those affected.
Local hospitals have added extra beds for severe cases
Civil Surgeon Arun Kumar says there's a steady supply of antibiotics and disinfectants.
Authorities are focused on stopping the spread and keeping everyone safe.
Diarrhea outbreaks can be devastating
Even today, outbreaks like this can shake up entire communities—especially when kids get hit first.
It's a reminder that quick action from health workers really matters when things spiral fast.