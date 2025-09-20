Bihar diarrhea outbreak claims 2 lives, over 70 ill India Sep 20, 2025

In Sara Mohanpur village, Darbhanga (Bihar), a sudden diarrhea outbreak has taken two lives and left more than 70 people ill—most cases popping up just in the last couple of days.

The illness started with children and spread fast.

A special medical camp is now running in the village to help those affected.