Next Article
DRI seizes ₹12cr marijuana at Hyderabad airport, passenger arrested
India
Big news from Hyderabad: the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) just seized 12kg of hydroponic marijuana—worth a whopping ₹12 crore—at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
The catch happened after an Indian passenger landed from Dubai and her bags were checked thanks to a tip-off.
Passenger had reported a missing bag
Turns out, the passenger had reported a missing checked-in bag, which later showed up in Hyderabad carrying even more marijuana. All together, authorities found 12kg of high-value drugs.
She's now been arrested under the NDPS Act, and DRI is digging deeper to track down the network behind this smuggling attempt.