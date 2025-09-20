'Our real enemy is dependence on other countries': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the need for self-reliance in India, calling it a matter of national pride and future. Speaking at a public address in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, he said India's "real enemy" is its dependence on other countries. "We have no major enemy in the world. Our only real enemy is our dependence on other countries," Modi said.

National strength Greater foreign dependence, greater nation's failure: Modi Modi further stressed that "the greater the foreign dependence, the greater the nation's failure." He said self-reliance is key to maintaining global peace and prosperity. The PM's remarks come amid concerns over recent US policies impacting India. On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications from September 21.

Economic independence Chips to ships, we must make everything: Modi India is likely to be the worst affected by this move as it accounts for 71% of H-1B visa holders. At the same time, India is still reeling under the impact of 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian imports. In his address, PM Modi also spoke about making India self-reliant in various sectors, saying, "From chips to ships, we must make everything."

Maritime strength PM announces 'One Nation, One Document' for trade PM Modi also highlighted India's potential in the maritime sector, calling ports the "backbone of our nation's rise as a global maritime powerhouse." He announced reforms like "One Nation, One Document" to ease trade through Indian ports. The PM also slammed previous Congress governments for stifling India's talent with restrictions like the license raj.