'Our real enemy is dependence on other countries': Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasized the need for self-reliance in India, calling it a matter of national pride and future. Speaking at a public address in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, he said India's "real enemy" is its dependence on other countries. "We have no major enemy in the world. Our only real enemy is our dependence on other countries," Modi said.
National strength
Greater foreign dependence, greater nation's failure: Modi
Modi further stressed that "the greater the foreign dependence, the greater the nation's failure." He said self-reliance is key to maintaining global peace and prosperity. The PM's remarks come amid concerns over recent US policies impacting India. On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications from September 21.
Economic independence
Chips to ships, we must make everything: Modi
India is likely to be the worst affected by this move as it accounts for 71% of H-1B visa holders. At the same time, India is still reeling under the impact of 50% tariffs imposed by the US on Indian imports. In his address, PM Modi also spoke about making India self-reliant in various sectors, saying, "From chips to ships, we must make everything."
Maritime strength
PM announces 'One Nation, One Document' for trade
PM Modi also highlighted India's potential in the maritime sector, calling ports the "backbone of our nation's rise as a global maritime powerhouse." He announced reforms like "One Nation, One Document" to ease trade through Indian ports. The PM also slammed previous Congress governments for stifling India's talent with restrictions like the license raj.
Defense progress
Self-reliance in defense
He also spoke about India's self-reliance in defense, citing INS Vikrant as an example of indigenous manufacturing. "More than 40 ships and submarines have been introduced, and except for a few, all of them have been made in India," he said. The PM also highlighted the cost of shipping goods through foreign firms, which he said is nearly equal to India's defense budget.