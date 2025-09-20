Next Article
Uttarakhand flash floods kill 7, 2 people still missing
India
A sudden cloudburst hit Chamoli district, Uttarakhand on September 17, 2024, leading to flash floods that killed seven people and injured 11.
Six homes were buried and 45 buildings damaged.
Two people and nearly 30 animals are still missing as rescue teams continue searching.
Rescue teams continue searching for missing people
Rescue crews from NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and local authorities are working round the clock in Kuntari and Dhurma villages.
The state is also airlifting supplies to help those affected.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the area
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the area on Saturday.
He met with victims and assured them that the government will keep supporting their recovery needs—making sure medical aid and relief reach everyone who needs it.