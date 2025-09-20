Uttarakhand flash floods kill 7, 2 people still missing

Rescue crews from NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and local authorities are working round the clock in Kuntari and Dhurma villages. The state is also airlifting supplies to help those affected.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the area on Saturday.

He met with victims and assured them that the government will keep supporting their recovery needs—making sure medical aid and relief reach everyone who needs it.