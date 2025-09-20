Next Article
'Terrorizers111' bomb threat: DPS, KR Mangalam among schools evacuated
India
On Saturday, more than 100 schools across Delhi got alarming emails from a group calling itself "Terrorizers111," claiming bombs were hidden on campus.
Well-known schools like DPS Dwarka and Krishna Model Public School were among those affected.
Students and staff were quickly evacuated while police teams checked every building.
No explosives found
After thorough searches, authorities confirmed there were no explosives or suspicious items in any of the schools.
The Delhi Police are now investigating who sent these emails and why, especially since this group has made similar threats before.
Meanwhile, some schools like DPS Dwarka suspended classes and postponed exams as a safety step.