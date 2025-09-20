Next Article
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 13 Telangana districts
India
Heads up, Telangana! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rainfall alert for 13 districts on Sunday, September 21, 2025.
Places like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, and more could see downpours.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also likely across all 33 districts.
Slippery roads, local flooding possible during sudden showers
This weather could bring sudden showers, which may lead to slippery roads and possible local flooding—so it's smart to stay alert if you're heading out.
Hyderabad will see cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and temperatures between 22°C and 32°C—pretty typical for the season, so it's worth keeping an umbrella handy.
It's a good idea to monitor official updates and exercise caution during unpredictable weather.