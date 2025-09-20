IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 13 Telangana districts

Slippery roads, local flooding possible during sudden showers

This weather could bring sudden showers, which may lead to slippery roads and possible local flooding—so it's smart to stay alert if you're heading out.

Hyderabad will see cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and temperatures between 22°C and 32°C—pretty typical for the season, so it's worth keeping an umbrella handy.

It's a good idea to monitor official updates and exercise caution during unpredictable weather.